No personal bonus for Mkhitaryan in Roma loan move
06 September at 15:26Attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not receive any personal bonus during his one-year loan stay with the Italian Serie A club AS Roma.
The 30-year-old secured a deadline-day season-long loan move to the Italian club from the English Premier League outfit Arsenal.
As per the latest revelation, the former Borussia Dortmund attacker does not have any personal bonus clause included in the loan deal.
However, Mkhitaryan will earn €300,000 bonus if the Rome-based club will qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.
