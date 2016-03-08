No personal bonus for Mkhitaryan in Roma loan move

06 September at 15:26
Attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not receive any personal bonus during his one-year loan stay with the Italian Serie A club AS Roma.

The 30-year-old secured a deadline-day season-long loan move to the Italian club from the English Premier League outfit Arsenal.

As per the latest revelation, the former Borussia Dortmund attacker does not have any personal bonus clause included in the loan deal.

However, Mkhitaryan will earn €300,000 bonus if the Rome-based club will qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

For more news updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.