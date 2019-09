No personal bonus for Mkhitaryan in Roma loan move

Attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not receive any personal bonus during his one-year loan stay with the Italian Serie A club AS Roma.The 30-year-old secured a deadline-day season-long loan move to the Italian club from the English Premier League outfit Arsenal.As per the latest revelation , the former Borussia Dortmund attacker does not have any personal bonus clause included in the loan deal.However, Mkhitaryan will earn €300,000 bonus if the Rome-based club will qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.