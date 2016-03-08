No place for Matuidi in Sarri's Juve: Raiola at work, Paratici sets price

22 July at 15:20
In Maurizio Sarri's Juventus, there is no place for Blaise Matuidi. Despite putting in a solid performance against Tottenham, the game proved why the Frenchman isn't ideal for the manager's system.
 
Therefore, as his contract expires next year, a sale is seemingly on the cards. The Bianconeri value the player at €20-25m, convinced that they will get this request from one of the clubs interested. Mino Raiola is at work to sort the sale, with the likes of Man Utd and PSG interested.
 
Monaco are also in the race and it is a destination that excites Matuidi, it has been reported. With that said, Raiola is working to come back with a reasonable offer to Juventus, who are eagerly waiting to see the outcome of the surveys.
 
In addition to Matuidi, Khedira will most likely leave Juventus this summer, as the management has other plans for the midfield department. Of course, Pogba remains the dream.

