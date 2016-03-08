No place for Matuidi under Sarri: Monaco's plan, Juve set price tag
14 August at 12:30
Juventus' pre-season tour confirmed a feeling that had already taken shape when the new manager was appointed: Matuidi is not the ideal midfielder for Sarri's game. The former Chelsea and Napoli manager needs different players for the midfield.
Furthermore, the Frenchman's contract expires next year, which inevitably brings him closer to a sale. According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Monaco are ready to close the deals for him and Daniele Rugani.
Matuidi is reflecting on the possibility of returning back home to France, on the French Riviera, with the shirt of Monaco. He is teased by the project, although he would prefer Champions League football next season.
Juventus continue to ask for round €20-25m for the player's services, despite the fact that only one year remains of the 32-year-olds contract. Raiola is currently at work, while the Biaconeri eagerly wait for updates.
