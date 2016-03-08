No plan B cost Milan in Correa chase: report

09 September at 13:40
Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have had a below-par transfer window in the summer where they could not achieve the desired results.

The Milan-based outfit were in the market to sign a striker and identified Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa as a perfect fit, but could not meet his valuation of €50 million.

As per Corriere della Sera, the Rossoneri made a mistake by not having a plan B while pursuing the 24-year-old for more than two months which cost the club dearly.

For more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.