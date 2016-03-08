No plan B cost Milan in Correa chase: report
09 September at 13:40Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have had a below-par transfer window in the summer where they could not achieve the desired results.
The Milan-based outfit were in the market to sign a striker and identified Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa as a perfect fit, but could not meet his valuation of €50 million.
As per Corriere della Sera, the Rossoneri made a mistake by not having a plan B while pursuing the 24-year-old for more than two months which cost the club dearly.
