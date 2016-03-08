No Serie A for Juve, Inter, Napoli target: Will extend at PSG
06 August at 14:25Angel Di Maria’s future will not be in Italy, l’Équipe write today. The Argentine international’s time at the Parc des Princes looked to be up towards the end of last season, when his playing time was badly dented by the arrivals of Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.
Yet it looks like El Fideo - who still scored 21 goals for PSG last season and another (a screamer) for Argentina at the World Cup - will not only be remaining in France, but also extending his deal.
Having turned 30 this year, Di Maria was expected to find another club to suit his ambitions to play regularly, and Juventus, Inter and Napoli are all known to like him.
Yet it sounds like none of this will be coming to fruition. If anything, the Argentine - whose deal expires next June - will even sign an extension!
A powerful, quick attacking midfielder, Di Maria has played for Benfica, Real Madrid and Manchester United.
Go to comments