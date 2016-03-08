No stadium ban for Cagliari after racist chants



There will be no heavy penalties against Cagliari after the racist chants addressed to Moise Kean. The Juventus striker was overwhelmed by whistles and howls after his goal made it 2-0 and it triggering the reaction of Blaise Matuidi who asked the referee to interrupt the game and start the announcements from the stadium's speakers.



Today, however, it has emerged from the report signed by the FIGC inspectors inside the Sardegna Arena, that the heard chanting came only after Kean's celebration. The summary the report is from Gazzetta dello Sport.



"They were few and reacted to a provocative gesture". Also, there is no sign of the buu [racist chant] aimed at Kean before he made the 2-0 goal.



The racist chanters, instead, are quantified in no more than 40-50 people. With these premises the sports judge will not be able to take strict measures against Cagliari, limiting himself to a fine, albeit not a light, one.



