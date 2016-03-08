No to Dybala, yes to Milinkovic-Savic for Inter

12 August at 11:21
Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are ready to turn their attention to Lazio highly-rated midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić, according to Tuttosport.

The Milan-based club are reportedly in the market now to reinforce their midfield options and have identified the Serbia international as the perfect fit.

However, after signing Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United for a club-record fee, Inter can only afford this deal if striker Mauro Icardi will leave the club in a €70 million deal.

The news will be a major blow for Juventus’ Paulo Dybala who wanted to join Inter after he has been informed by the club hierarchy that he will have to leave in order to find regular football next season.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus
Lazio

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.