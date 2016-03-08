No to Dybala, yes to Milinkovic-Savic for Inter

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are ready to turn their attention to Lazio highly-rated midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić, according to Tuttosport.



The Milan-based club are reportedly in the market now to reinforce their midfield options and have identified the Serbia international as the perfect fit.



However, after signing Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United for a club-record fee, Inter can only afford this deal if striker Mauro Icardi will leave the club in a €70 million deal.



The news will be a major blow for Juventus’ Paulo Dybala who wanted to join Inter after he has been informed by the club hierarchy that he will have to leave in order to find regular football next season.

