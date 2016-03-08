No to Mertens, Mariano as Roma consider three more names to bolster attack in January
02 January at 16:25Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are considering three other names after dropping their interest in two of their prime targets to bolster their attacking unit in the January transfer window, as per TuttoSport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Rome-based club have been in the market as they continue their hunt for a striker who can play a backup role of first-choice forward Edin Dzeko who is well into his 30’s and is still producing the goods in front of the goal.
As per the latest report, Roma have dropped interest in their primary two targets—Napoli’s Dries Mertens and Real Madrid’s Mariano Diaz—because of financial reasons.
The report further stated that Roma’s hierarchy are now evaluating three other names for this purpose which include Everton’s Moise Kean, Genoa’s Andrea Pinamonti and AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek.
However, a recent report suggested that Milan’s Piatek has already rejected the proposal of moving to Rome and play as a backup option to Dzeko.
