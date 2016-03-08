Cristiano Ronaldo is going to start for Juventus tonight against Bologna. The former Real Madrid striker has played in every Juventus game so far this season and was never replaced by Max Allegri.



The game against Bologna will be Ronaldo’s seventh appearance with Juventus this season: the Portuguese striker has five appearances in Serie A and one in Champions League so far this season.



Allegri confirmed that Ronaldo will be starting against Bologna tonight: “He is fit and ready to play. He is suspended against Young Boys in Champions League and tomorrow [today] he will play against Bologna alongside Paulo Dybala”, the Italian tactician said.



Ronaldo will be suspended against Young Boys after the straight red card he was shown against Valencia last week but Juve hope he will not be suspended for two days and be eligible to play against Manchester United at the Old Trafford on the 23rd of October.

