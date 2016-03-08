No TV test of Mertens' simulation: available for Juve-Napoli



Pecoraro has already decided, considering that the dive of Mertens was judged by VAR at the time. Even though it was a clear simulation, therefore, the Belgian will be able to play as usual on Saturday evening.

In recent days, Juve fans have referred back to the time when Milos Krasic received a three-game ban for simulation, making it clear that Mertens should geta similar punishment. Perhaps, the referees Massa (head referee) and Valeri (VAR referee) will be punished for their mistakes, which extended to other incidents in the game.

The incident cost led to Napoli being awarded a penalty, which Insigne converted. Fiorentina were furious after the game, as replays clearly showed that Mertens threw himself to the ground. However, there will be no TV test.