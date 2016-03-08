Nocerino: 'Ibra will solve the problems of the attack'

Eleven goals in 2011-2012, in the first year at Milan: are we talking about a striker? No, by Antonio Nocerino , who became a midfielder with the Rossoneri with the vice of the net. Merit above all of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who rewarded his insertions. Through the columns of the Gazzetta dello Sport , Nocerino recounts: "We felt, but I swear that we did not deal with the market discourse, too personal choices. One thing I can guarantee, however: if Zlatan accepted Milan's proposal, it is because he believes in the challenge to revive such a young group. It will make it competitive, you will see, to try to return to Europe and to make its way into the Italian Cup ".



ON THE CHANGING ROOM -"Whoever sees him enter will remember what it means to be at Milan. Bergamo has put the players in front of the evidence: you have to roll up your hands and raise the level, Ibra will make it immediate".



ABOUT AGE - "Risk? If the 38 year old is Zlatan no. I don't understand the doubts the fans and observers, for a champion like him age is only a number: mentally and athletically he is fine, and comes from a very physical championship like Mls, it will take him a few weeks to get back to the top ". IF IT STILL MAKES THE DIFFERENCE - "Of course, also because in the defenses of A the Maldini and the Cannavaro don't play anymore ... I don't know how many goals he will make, but he will do it and he will do it. He will solve the problems of the attack". WHAT IT WILL BRING TO MILAN -







"Competitiveness, already in training: Zlatan gets mad even if he loses a match. Personality, it will be a good 'test' for his teammates, because if you don't have enough character you can't play with him. And quality: he is a champion who can improve the performance of the whole group. "



ON PIATEK AND LEAO - "With Zlatan there are no compatibility problems, the important thing is that there are people around the leg who throw themselves in without a ball. The game system is decided by the coach, but for me it's all very clear: before give Ibra a shirt, then fix the rest. "



Anthony Privetera