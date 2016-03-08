Nocerino warns Milan players: 'With Ibra, you can't joke anymore!'
01 January at 21:20Antonio Nocerino, former Milan midfielder, talks about Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the new acquisition of the Rossoneri and his former partner (via calciomercato).
Antonio played alongside Zlatan and managed to score 11 goals in the 2011/12 season. These are the words of the former number 22 AC Milan player at MilanNews.it:
“I am happy because Ibra has always shown love for the city and the team. Honestly, that was what Milan needed, because Zlatan is a champion, he brings personality and can be a guide for the young boys who are in the team ".
Nocerino commented on the support Zlatan will bring and his presence in general about the training ground:
“First of all he will bring his great mentality. He is someone who demands a lot. With Zlatan in there, no more joking. There will be no room in training to slow down or to lower the rhythm, because he always wants to win, even the end of training matches".
"Players will have to give 300%. He has an impressive mentality, he wants to raise the bar, his and his companions. And if you listen to him and understand what he really does, it makes you give that something extra. Because if he does it at the age of 38, players who are 10-15 years younger than him must be able to do it too".
Anthony Privetera
