North London derby between Arsenal and Spurs for Inter star
10 April at 18:00Ivan Perisic is one of Inter Milan's most talented players but also appears to be the one most often linked with moves away from the Nerazzurri. It looked as though the experienced Croatian winger would be leaving the club last summer; with both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing him, as well as the two London clubs' league rivals Manchester United.
However, the Croatian ended up staying in Milan but has had a less successful season this time round; leading speculation to return that he could be leaving the club. According to what has been reported by Italian newspaper the Corriere dello Sport, both Arsenal and Spurs are still interested in Perisic and, therefore, there will be a North London derby in pursuit of his signature come the summer.
Arsenal reportedly were close to a loan with obligation-to-buy deal but the obligation was considered overvalued by the Gunners and, thus, no deal came to fruition. This time round, however, Inter could be convinced to let him leave for less and, if this is the case, it won't be long before Perisic finally leaves Inter Milan.
