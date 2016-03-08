North London derby between Arsenal and Spurs for Serie A goalkeeper

According to what has been reported by the Corriere di Roma, Arsenal are accelerating for Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha. Strakosha has been an important part of the Lazio set-up since he dethroned Federico Marchetti from his role and the Albanian has not looked back since.

However, with Petr Cech retiring, Arsenal are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper and their pursuits have led them to the tail of Strakosha. 

This supports reports from the Corriere dello Sport yesterday that both Arsenal and their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur were both expressing interest in the goalkeeper.

The Albanian will not come cheap for either side though; with an interested party likely to have to cough up a minimum of €30m to even begin to convince Claudio Lotito and Lazio into selling their number 1 goalkeeper.

