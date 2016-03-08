North London derby for former Roma target Malcom

Malcom can leave Barcelona with a possible move to the Premier League on the cards.



The wing forward has found little space this season and the possible arrival of Neymar would all but certainly signal the end of this Barca days.



The former Bordeaux man, according to the Daily Express in England, is very popular with north London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham.



The player, of course, was formerly very close to signing for Roma before Barca leapt in at the 11th hour.



Malcom made 24 appearances and scored 4 goals last season.











