'Not again!', 'He deserves a chance': Chelsea fans with mixed reactions to Bakayoko return

11 June at 13:45
Tiemoue Bakayoko will return to Chelsea after a season at AC Milan, who have decided not to take the risk and will not exercise their option to buy the Frenchman on a permanent basis, as confirmed by his brother and agent.

The reactions of Chelsea fans to Bakayoko returning to the Stamford Bridge were mixed, with some insisting he is not good enough to play for the Blues, while others insisted that the midfielder deserves another chance.

Click on the gallery to see some of the best reactions on social media.

