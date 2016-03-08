'Not for Serie A', 'horrible error', Italian papers react to Bakayoko's performance vs. Genoa

Gazzetta were the most lenient in their verdict, handing him a 5/10, while stating that: "Overall he didn't have a match forget as he did help in the middle. However, that ball into his own box is horrible".

Tuttosport also hands him a 5/10, but goes one step further by saying that: "Throughout the game, he never gave the impression of being a player for this league".

Much the other papers, Corriere Dello Sport rates him at 5/10, simply putting this down to his big mistake on Genoa's equaliser, while adding that he committed 'too many errors' overall.



Last night, AC Milan faced Genoa at San Siro and due to an injury on Biglia, Bakayoko got the chance from start. However, even though he did have a decent game (apart from an obvious mistake on Genoa's equaliser), the Italian papers didn't have much nice to say about him this morning.