Not just Giampaolo, Maldini and Boban also under scrutiny

Not just Marco Giampaolo, but both Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban are also reportedly being scrutinised by Milan.



The rossoneri have endured their worst league start in 81 years under Giampaolo, having won only two out of their first six league games. The 3-1 loss to Fiorentina was another damaging defeat that left Giampaolo tottering at the edge of a possible sack.



Gazzetta dello Sport claim that it isn't just the manager who is at risk. Elliot Management are also now scrutinising the positions of Maldini and Boban. Elliot chief Gordon Singer was in the stands during the La Viola clash but didn't talk to the both of them. The outlet claims that their jobs could be at risk if the situation doesn't improve.