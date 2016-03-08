Not just Juventus on Inzaghi; Monchi wants Lazio boss at Sevilla
22 May at 22:45Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi seems to have a future all up in the air. After winning Coppa Italia with the Biancocelesti this season, defeating Atalanta in the final to bring to an end a period of Juventus dominance in the competition, the young head coach has attracted all sorts of attention.
With Massimiliano Allegri leaving Juventus, Inzaghi has been named as a potential candidate to fill the vacancy in Turin. However, today, in the past few hours, contacts have been made from Sevilla; with former Roma sporting director Monchi reportedly insistent on having Inzaghi brought in to the club.
