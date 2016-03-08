Not just Juventus on Inzaghi; Monchi wants Lazio boss at Sevilla

22 May at 22:45
Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi seems to have a future all up in the air. After winning Coppa Italia with the Biancocelesti this season, defeating Atalanta in the final to bring to an end a period of Juventus dominance in the competition, the young head coach has attracted all sorts of attention.

With Massimiliano Allegri leaving Juventus, Inzaghi has been named as a potential candidate to fill the vacancy in Turin. However, today, in the past few hours, contacts have been made from Sevilla; with former Roma sporting director Monchi reportedly insistent on having Inzaghi brought in to the club.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Lazio
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.