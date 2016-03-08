Not just Man United, Juventus also want Tottenham defensive star

Premier League giants Manchester United are not the only team that are closely monitoring Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld.



The Belgian was key for Tottenham in their game against Manchester City in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final. Despite losing the thrilling game 4-3, Spurs made it to the semi-final of the competition.



Corriere dello Sport say that Juve are closely following the Man United target Alderweireld, who signed a new deal at Tottenham till the summer of the 2020.



He is another one of the options that the club has for the defense and his release clause for the summer could see him leave for just 25 million euros.