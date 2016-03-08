Not just Milan, also Man City start legal battle with UEFA: the situation

Manchester City are at risk of being excluded from the next edition of the Champions League but want to avoid this eventuality at all costs. For this reason, the English club has launched a legal battle to stop UEFA's pursuit of a ban on participation in the UCL due to violation of spending regulations.



On the day UEFA itself chose to not comment on the AC Milan case, given that there is still a lawsuit at the Court of Arbitration for Sport to be settled, the club officials of the English champions asked CAS to block the proceedings passed to the UEFA arbitration chamber, as reported by the Associated Press.