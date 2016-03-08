Not just Real Madrid, Man City also after PSG superstar
20 September at 20:55Premier League giants Manchester City have reportedly joined the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.
Don Balon state that it isn't just Real Madrid and Barcelona who are looking to bring the former Santos man back to Spain, but Pep Guardiola is also interested in bringing Neymar to England in the future.
The outlet states that City could be set to make a bid for the forward.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments