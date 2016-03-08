Not just Rodriguez, Ancelotti also wants Lozano at Napoli

03 July at 15:55
Serie A giants Napoli are still after the acquisition of PSV star Hirving Lozano despite the signing of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid very close now.

James is set to sign for the partenopei on an initial loan deal with the obligation to buy on a permanent basis. The final details are being laid down in the deal and it is close to completion.

Gazzetta dello Sport state that despite Rodriguez's signing, Lozano is still seen as a possible signing. But the signing of the Mexican would depend on the sale of a big player- Lorenzo Insigne. His relationship with Ancelotti has been up and down over the last few weeks.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.