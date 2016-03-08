Not just Rodriguez, Ancelotti also wants Lozano at Napoli

Serie A giants Napoli are still after the acquisition of PSV star Hirving Lozano despite the signing of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid very close now.



James is set to sign for the partenopei on an initial loan deal with the obligation to buy on a permanent basis. The final details are being laid down in the deal and it is close to completion.



Gazzetta dello Sport state that despite Rodriguez's signing, Lozano is still seen as a possible signing. But the signing of the Mexican would depend on the sale of a big player- Lorenzo Insigne. His relationship with Ancelotti has been up and down over the last few weeks.



