Not just Romero, Paratici also scouts former AC Milan starlet in Genoa-Sassuolo
04 February at 12:00Fabio Paratici is continuously working to reinforce Juventus' squad. The defence is a great problem for the Italian champions which is why the sporting director of the club attended Genoa-Sassuolo to look closely not only at the next league opponent of the Bianconeri but mainly Cristian Romero, one of the top targets for the club, who could arrive in June.
The Argentinian defender said es to Juventus and the overall price should reach 30 million euros. Romero is expected to remain in Genoa for at least one other season. But the youngster was not the only player Paratici was observing at the Ferraris.
Others players of interest are Christian Kouame, or the constantly growing Magnani and Rogerio, who could guarantee the Bianconeri yet another big capital gain. But among the Neroverdi there is one other name that interests Paratici - Manuel Locatelli, who is week after week coming back strongly in the Juventus radar.
The player was already a target during his time at AC Milan and Juve are closely monitoring the midfielder's growth. The player could be a very interesting rotational option for Massimiliano Allegri's team. In the coming months, the Juventus-Sassuolo axis could become hot once again and there will certainly be talk also about Locatelli.
