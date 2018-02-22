Not only Chelsea: who wants to pay Sarri release clause
13 May at 11:50Chelsea are not the only club interested in hiring Maurizio Sarri next season. The Italian manager will meet Aurelio De Laurentiis next week to discuss about his future at the club.
Sarri has a € 8 million release clause included in his contract and his current deal with the partenopei expires in 2020.
De Laurentiis is determined to cancel the manager’s release clause but the duo are not on very good terms which means Sarri could be on his way out of the San Paolo in the summer.
Chelsea are being linked with welcoming the manager’s services but according to Il Corriere dello Sport the Blues are not the only club that could hire Sarri at the end of the season.
Monaco, in fact, have also set their sights on the exciting Italian manager whilst Zenit are not a concrete option at the moment.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport Sarri is also emerging as a potential replacement for Rino Gattuso at AC Milan.
