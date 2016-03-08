Not only Conte: this manager was contacted by Real Madrid before Solari

Laudrup Swansea Southampton
31 October at 16:00
Following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui, it is believed that Real Madrid made an attempt to bring in Michael Laudrup as the replacement. 
 
However, as reported by today's edition of AS, The Dane was clear in his response: rejecting the Bernabeu side's offer. Instead, Solari took over as the caretaker. 
 
Real Madrid have also been linked with Antonio Conte for next season, although these links have suddenly gone cold. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.