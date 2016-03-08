Not only Conte: this manager was contacted by Real Madrid before Solari

However, as reported by today's edition of AS, The Dane was clear in his response: rejecting the Bernabeu side's offer. Instead, Solari took over as the caretaker.

Real Madrid have also been linked with Antonio Conte for next season, although these links have suddenly gone cold.

Following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui, it is believed that Real Madrid made an attempt to bring in Michael Laudrup as the replacement.