Not only Conte: two more managers in race to replace Mourinho
29 August at 15:35Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane are hotly tipped to replace Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.
The Portuguese manager's position at the club has come under stern scrutiny following recent results and a fallout with the club's board. United were recently hammered by Tottenham Hotspur by 3-0 margin and that compounded further pressure on Mourinho.
La Repubblica state that Conte and Zidane are the favorites to take over from Mourinho at United.
The outlet also states that United are already considering changing their manager, who took over from Louis van Gaal in the summer of 2016 after the Red Devils had won the FA Cup.
It has been previously reported that Zidane is keen on joining United as a coach and could take charge after Mourinho is sacked.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments