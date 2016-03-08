Not only Dembele: Inter eying move for Getafe star to bolster midfield
08 July at 16:45Mousa Dembelé is certainly on the radar, but not only the Tottenham man. The Inter market continues to shape itself and Ausilio is looking for the right profile to give to Luciano Spalletti, namely a midfielder able to give depth to that unit that now has just five members.
As reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter's latest idea is Uruguayan midfielder Mauro Arambarri. Arambarri was a key player for Getafe in La Liga last season. Howevever, a foot fracture actually ended his season early, making him miss the last 9 games.
In his 29 matches played Arambarri exhibited tactical intelligence, timing and dynamism. He could pay in both a 4-4-2 and 4-3-3. The cost is reportedly just 15 million euros.
Born in Salto, the same hometown town of Luis Suarez, Arambarri first made the move to Europe in 2016 when he joined Bordeaux. He returned to Uruguay at Boston River, before joining Getafe on loan and eventually signing permanently.
