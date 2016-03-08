Not only Dzeko, Conte also wants Kolarov at Inter
01 June at 10:45The Inter Milan of Antonio Conte is being born. The former Chelsea and Juventus manager has already compiled a list of objectives. Precise names, reliable profiles to increase the value of the Nerazzurri team but at the same time functional to Conte's ideas.
Interest in Roma's Edin Dzeko is well known but the Bosnian striker is not the only Giallorossi player appreciated by Conte. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter would have also targeted Aleksandar Kolarov.
The Inter-Roma axis has been particularly hot since last year. After the Nainggolan deal, this transfer market can be the summer of Dzeko and Kolarov. The Serbian fullback is appreciated by Conte due to his great experience, versatility, as well as his setpiece ability.
Inter is considering a move and the friendship between him and Edin Dzeko, whose move to the Nerazzurri seems imminent, could provide a further assist in the operation with the Giallorossi.
Go to comments