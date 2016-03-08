Not only Emery and Di Francesco: AC Milan think of Inzaghi for the post-Gattuso era

10 May at 21:30
AC Milan are reportedly on the hunt for a head coach to replace Gennaro Gattuso at the end of the season; the Italian manager's lack of adaptability at fault for some of the Rossoneri's shortcomings this season, moreso if the club fail to qualify for next season's Champions League. 

Amongst the names reportedly being considered for the role are Arsenal head coach Unai Emery and former Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco. However, La Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that there is another name on the horizon for Milan: Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi. Inzaghi has proven himself capable at Lazio, despite a lack of funds to strengthen his squad with. Therefore, a move to Milan could be beneficial for both Inzaghi and the Rossoneri.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio
Milan
Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.