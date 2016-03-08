Not only Felipe Anderson: three more players set for Lazio exit
13 July at 13:35Felipe Anderson is on the verge of joining West Ham for € 38 million.
The Brazilian winger arrived in London yesterday night and his move to the Hammers is going to be announced today.
According to Sky Sport, however, the former Manchester United target is not the only player that will leave Lazio in the summer.
The likes of Lukaku, Patric and Caicedo are also expected to leave the Olimpico. Neither Lukaku nor Patric have undergone medical tests ahead of the beginning of the new season.
