Not only Flamengo, four more clubs interested in signing Inter’s Gabigol
25 November at 19:00Four clubs have shown interest in signing Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s in-form striker Gabigol, as per the Republic cited by Calciomecato.com.
The 23-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at Brazilian side Flamengo and has been in great form in front of goal where he has netted 31 times and also provided 10 assists in just 38 matches in all competition.
Two of those goals came in the final of the Copa Libertadores where he single-handedly turned the losing battle in to a triumph with two late strikes which sealed the title for the Brazilian club, which was the first time in more than three decades.
There have been reports that Flamengo are eager to sign the Brazil international on a permanent deal and have already been involved in negotiations with the Milan-based club to complete the deal.
However, as per the latest report, four other clubs—English Premier League outfits West Ham, Crystal Palace, Portuguese club FC Porto and Spanish La Liga side Real Valladolid—have also shown interest in signing Gabigol in the January transfer window.
