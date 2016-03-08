Not only Hamsik, Dalian Yifang also wanted Belotti

07 February at 21:40
Marek Hamsik to Dalian Yifang has seemingly collapsed, as the price agreed upon wasn't met by the Chinese side in the last minute, and thus Napoli suspended the negotiations. However, no matter how this ends, it has been revealed that Hamsik wasn't the only Serie A player on their radar. 
 
In fact, as learned by Calciomercato.com, Torino's Belotti was one of their main targets a few weeks ago. An offer of €60m was even presented, but unlike Napoli president De Laurentiis, Torino's president Cairo didn't even want to set up the negotiations. 
 

