Not only Hamsik, Dalian Yifang also wanted Belotti

In fact, as learned by Calciomercato.com, Torino's Belotti was one of their main targets a few weeks ago. An offer of €60m was even presented, but unlike Napoli president De Laurentiis, Torino's president Cairo didn't even want to set up the negotiations.

Marek Hamsik to Dalian Yifang has seemingly collapsed, as the price agreed upon wasn't met by the Chinese side in the last minute, and thus Napoli suspended the negotiations. However, no matter how this ends, it has been revealed that Hamsik wasn't the only Serie A player on their radar.