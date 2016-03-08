Not only Ibra, Elneny wants Milan
27 December at 10:30Boxing day is proving to be quite the exciting one in terms of news for AC Milan fans.
Not only the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, now imminent, Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban also move to strengthen the midfield.
According to what has been learned from Calciomercato.com, the former Arsenal midfielder, currently on loan at Besiktas but owned by the Gunners approaches the Rossoneri club.
The goal is to shore up the team with players with international experience, already mature, to support a young squad that has highlighted personality gaps.
For Elneny this year so far 17 appearances and an assist with the shirt of the bianconeri of Istanbul, where, however, he has not fully acclimated. Milan had thought about it a few months ago and is now considering closing the deal, with the entourage of the footballer has positive feelings . The year is not over yet, but the AC Milan market is already gaining momentum.
For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments