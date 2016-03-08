Not only Inter and Juventus, Bayern also tracking Conte for next season

Antonio Conte has a pool of teams to choose from for next season. The former Juventus coach is receiving many requests and perhaps will soon be able to decide his new adventure.



Still at the centre of a dispute with Chelsea, Conte wants to return to coaching and many are expressing their interest in him. Inter is especially interested in his services but Juve are also thinking about him, as well as Roma.



However, in the last hours, Bayern Munich have shown their gratitude of the Italian possibly replacing Niko Kovac on the bench at the Allianz Arena. As reported by Corriere dello Sport, Conte would like a salary of 11 million euros per season.