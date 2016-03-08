Not only Juve & Barça: two more clubs want Spurs ace
27 August at 13:20Manchester United and French giants Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race to sign Juventus and Barcelona target Christian Eriksen.
We have previously reported that Eriksen is currently stalling over a new contract at Spurs, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2020. It is said that Eriksen is demanding a wage similar to that of Harry Kane, who signed a new bumper contract last summer.
A report from Calciomercato states that while Barcelona and Juventus have already been linked with a move for Eriksen, Totteham's arch rivals Manchester United and French giants PSG have also entered the race for the Dane.
Eriksen's current contractual situation has alerted many big clubs across Europe, with the former Ajax man currently earning only 70k pounds a week at Spurs.
Eriksen joined Tottenham from Ajax in the summer of 2013 for a fee of 13.5 million pounds and has become one of Tottenham's most important players since then.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
