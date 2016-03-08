Not only Juventus: Barça also furious with their own player for Neymar party
07 February at 16:30Juventus star Douglas Costa was among the guests of Neymar’s party in Paris on Monday night. The Brazilian was on his day off and didn’t need to inform Juventus about his plan but the Old Lady didn’t take his decision very well because the Brazilian had been involved in a car accident a few hours before (READ HERE).
According to Marca, Juventus are not the only top European club irritated by having one of their player attending Neymar’s party.
Barcelona, in fact, have informed their star Arthur about the unhappiness for his decision to attend the party organized in Paris by their former ace.
The reaction of Arthur is not public yet while Douglas Costa reacted on social media yesterday when a fan asked him if he had to inform Juve about the party.
“I was on my off and I could do anything I wanted”, the Brazilian star wrote on Twitter.
