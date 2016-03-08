Not only Kulusevski: From Camavinga to Havertz, the talents followed by Juve
02 January at 11:30Dejan Kulusevski is currently undergoing his medical checkups with Juventus but the Atalanta starlet is not the only youngster observed by the Bianconeri. After fixing the defence with De Ligt and Demiral, now the attention is focused on midfielders and attackers, as reported by Tuttosport.
Third in the ranking of the last Golden Boy behind Joao Felix and Jadon Sancho, Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz received Maurizio Sarri's public approval in the recent Champions League match: "He has very important physical and technical skills, he can become one of the greatest in Europe".
Havertz is very versatile and is likely to move in the summer. Juve have been following him for some time but the costs would be very high. Another name is that of Dominik Szoboszlai, 19 years old, a Hungarian midfielder of great technique and vision of the game, 4 goals and 5 assists in 21 games this season for Salzburg.
Another name Thaith Chong from Manchester United whose contract with the Red Devils expires at the end of the season. Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes and Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax are also on Paratici's radar.
