Not only Marcelo, Ronaldo has asked Juventus to sign another Real Madrid star
02 March at 15:30Real Madrid are going through a very difficult season with many ups and downs and many players have expressed their discontent with the team management of Santiago Solari, including players like Isco or Marcelo.
The latter, a great friend of Cristiano Ronaldo, is in Juventus' list as a potential reinforcement for next season. The Portuguese star is attentive in search of potential reinforcements for the Bianconeri and has asked Fabio Paratici to sign Marcelo.
But CR7 does not only want Marcelo to join him at the Allianz Stadium but, according to Don Balon, he would also like to be accompanied by Marco Asensio, a footballer who would take the place of Paulo Dybala who is not completely comfortable and has several offers from other greats in Europe.
The Spaniard would agree to leave to Italy if Florentino Perez gives confidence to Solari to continue as Real Madrid coach next season. Marcelo, meanwhile, will inform Ronaldo of the 'Asensio situation' up until June, as reported by the Spanish site.
