Not only Marcelo: Ronaldo wants Juve to sign another Real Madrid star
04 May at 18:00According to what has been reported by Spanish newspaper AS, Marcelo is not the only Real Madrid star that Cristiano Ronaldo would like Juventus to sign. Reports from the Spanish newspaper suggest that Keylor Navas is of interest to Ronaldo, who would like the Costa Rican keeper at Juventus as a possible back-up or rotation option for Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.
Ronaldo has already reportedly asked Juventus to sign Marcelo; with the Bianconeri looking into the possibility of selling Alex Sandro in the summer to free up both the funds and the space for Marcelo.
