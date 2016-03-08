Not only Ronaldo: four Juve players that will rest more than the others ahead of UCL duty

Juventus have almost put their eighth successive Serie A title in their pocket and the Old Lady will be focusing mainly on Champions League now. La Gazzetta dello Sport reveals which Juventus players will rest more than the others. Cristiano Ronaldo will surely be given special treatment. Max Allegri has already decided which games he will play and which games he won't play. The likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Joao Cancelo, Miralem Pjanic and Leonardo Bonucci will also be given more rest than other Juve players ahead of the quarterfinals tie against Ajax in Champions League.