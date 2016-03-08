Not only Rugani: Chelsea make bid for another Juventus defender
19 July at 23:20Juventus’ Daniele Rugani is a top transfer target of Chelsea with the Blues that are ready to offer € 45 million to sign the Italian centre-back.
The Blues have offered the former Empoli star a € 4-million-a-year deal but at the moment there is no agreement with among any party involved in the deal.
According to Sky Sport, however the 23-year-old is not the only Juventus centre-back wanted by Chelsea as the Blues have also made a € 30 million bid for Mattia Caldara.
The former Atalanta defender arrived in Turin this summer but the Serie A giants signed him for € 15 million (plus € 10 million in add-ons) in January 2017.
Caldara has yet to play his debut game with Juventus and Chelsea have already made and offer to sign him.
Borussia Dortmund have also made an official offer for Caldara.
Juventus, however, do not want to sell the 24-year-old at any price and according to Sky Sport the Blues’ and the Germans' offer was rejected by the Serie A giants.
Go to comments