Not only Rugani: Chelsea make bid for another Juventus defender

Juventus’ Daniele Rugani is a top transfer target of Chelsea with the Blues that are ready to offer € 45 million to sign the Italian centre-back.



The Blues have offered the former Empoli star a € 4-million-a-year deal but at the moment there is no agreement with among any party involved in the deal.



​According to Sky Sport, however the 23-year-old is not the only Juventus centre-back wanted by Chelsea as the Blues have also made a € 30 million bid for Mattia Caldara.



The former Atalanta defender arrived in Turin this summer but the Serie A giants signed him for € 15 million (plus € 10 million in add-ons) in January 2017.



​Caldara has yet to play his debut game with Juventus and Chelsea have already made and offer to sign him.



Borussia Dortmund have also made an official offer for Caldara.



​Juventus, however, do not want to sell the 24-year-old at any price and according to Sky Sport the Blues’ and the Germans' offer was rejected by the Serie A giants.

