Not only Zaniolo, Juve keeping tabs on Pellegrini
27 February at 21:45While everyone is talking about Nicolo Zaniolo, Juventus are also keeping a close eye on another Roma midfielder, namely Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Even though the Bianconeri are definitely serious in their pursuit of Zaniolo, sporting director Paratici has also identified Pellegrini as a potential signing. However, it would be difficult to see the Turin side sign both these players, given that it would weaken Roma significantly.
Go to comments