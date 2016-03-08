Not only Zaniolo, Juve keeping tabs on Pellegrini

pellegrini, roma, ciuccio, 2018/19
27 February at 21:45
While everyone is talking about Nicolo Zaniolo, Juventus are also keeping a close eye on another Roma midfielder, namely Lorenzo Pellegrini. 
 
Even though the Bianconeri are definitely serious in their pursuit of Zaniolo, sporting director Paratici has also identified Pellegrini as a potential signing. However, it would be difficult to see the Turin side sign both these players, given that it would weaken Roma significantly. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.