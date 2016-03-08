NOT Piatek! Galli reveals AC Milan 'real surprise'

Former AC Milan star Filippo Galli spoke with  La Gazzetta dello Sport about the Rossoneri campaign. Despite the stunning performances of Kri Piatek, Galli believes the true surprise of the Serie A giants is another player: "Gattuso has always worked very hard on the defensive department. It's his priority because he involves the whole team in the defensive phase. He urges the strikers to help the team too. The most surprising defender for me is not Romagnoli but Calabria, he has no fear, he knows football and he always provides great performances".
 

