Not playing new signings cost Gracia Watford job: report

14 September at 16:46
Javi Garcia has lost his job as the manager of the English Premier League outfit Watford because of not playing the new signings, as per Sky Sports.

The 49-year-old was removed from the post of the head coach by the Hornets’ hierarchy citing series of poor results after just four English Premier League matches.

But as per the latest report, Garcia did not lose his job because of poor results but he did because of not playing newly-singed players like striker Danny Welback and highly-rated centre-back Ismaïla Sarr.

To read more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.