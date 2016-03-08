Not playing new signings cost Gracia Watford job: report
14 September at 16:46Javi Garcia has lost his job as the manager of the English Premier League outfit Watford because of not playing the new signings, as per Sky Sports.
The 49-year-old was removed from the post of the head coach by the Hornets’ hierarchy citing series of poor results after just four English Premier League matches.
But as per the latest report, Garcia did not lose his job because of poor results but he did because of not playing newly-singed players like striker Danny Welback and highly-rated centre-back Ismaïla Sarr.
