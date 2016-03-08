Nuno Gomes believes Andre Silva arrived at Milan at the wrong time
09 September at 16:45In an Interview for Tuttosport, former Portuguese forward of Fiorentina Nuno Gomes took the defense of compatriot Andrè Silva: 'He arrived in a difficult period for the club. When a young lad, who still does not know a lot, is seen as the savior of the team, things do not usually work. He has had a difficult time, he has also lacked confidence, but I tell you that he is a strong player. He is not a typical 9 like Pipo Inzaghi, but he is a striker who moves a lot and knows how to handle the ball, often he assists his teammates. He's not the one that just scores."
Silva played 24 Serie A matches for AC Milan last season and only managed to bag two goals throughout his time. On the other hand after he moved to Sevilla he fired a hat-trick on his La Liga debut for his new club.
