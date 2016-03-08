Nuno Gomes believes Andre Silva arrived at Milan at the wrong time

In an Interview for Tuttosport, former Portuguese forward of Fiorentina Nuno Gomes took the defense of compatriot Andrè Silva: 'He arrived in a difficult period for the club. When a young lad, who still does not know a lot, is seen as the savior of the team, things do not usually work. He has had a difficult time, he has also lacked confidence, but I tell you that he is a strong player. He is not a typical 9 like Pipo Inzaghi, but he is a striker who moves a lot and knows how to handle the ball, often he assists his teammates. He's not the one that just scores."



Silva played 24 Serie A matches for AC Milan last season and only managed to bag two goals throughout his time. On the other hand after he moved to Sevilla he fired a hat-trick on his La Liga debut for his new club.

