NY Times: 'No USA for Juve in ICC over risk Cristiano Ronaldo faces custody'
21 March at 11:00Authoritative American newspaper the New York Times have published an article detailing why Juventus will not be taking part in matches in the American venues for the International Champions Cup next summer. The pre-season friendly tournament has attracted a lot of attention for bringing together Europe's elite teams for a friendly competition each year, with matches being held in both the USA and Asia.
However, Juventus will not be playing any matches in the American venues; instead remaining purely in Asia for it's duration. This is because, as the NY Times reports, there is a real risk that Cristiano Ronaldo could be detained or taken into custody in the USA; after investigations still remain into his supposed sexual assault of Kathryn Mayorga. Because of the risk that police could detail the forward, Juventus will be avoiding the USA - playing in the likes of Singapore and China instead.
Mayorga claims that Ronaldo sexually assaulted her in a hotel in Las Vegas in 2009 and the former teacher was paid $375,000 to keep silent on the matter in an agreement.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments