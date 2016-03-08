Nzonzi regains fitness to likely start for Roma against Atalanta
23 August at 11:15New AS Roma signing Steven Nzonzi is working hard to recover full fitness, after an exhausting World Cup campaign with the French national team in which the new Roma man was one of the players to lift the trophy.
According to what has been reported by the Italian newspaper the Corriere della Sera, Nzonzi took part in the ‘Mapei’ test alongside Kolarov, Fazio and Zaniolo – to investigate whether or not they were fit to play. It appears as though Nzonzi will be ready and available for Roma vs Atalanta; with the Frenchman likely to play a big part in the team.
