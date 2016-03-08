‘O Fenomeno’ Ronaldo set to buy La Liga club for €30M
28 August at 13:45Ronaldo Nazario, commonly known as R9, O Fenomeno or just ‘Ronaldo’ is well known for both his club and country career; having played for the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and AC Milan – whilst also featuring 98 times for the Brazilian national team. Now, Ronaldo is taking things to the next level, spending around a reported €30 million to become the majority shareholder of La Liga club Real Valladolid.
Ronaldo would become the president of the Spanish club, with current president Carlos Suarez remaining on as CEO. El Larguero are reporting that the deal is as good as done, with only the official announcement missing.
