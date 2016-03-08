Oblak opens door to Manchester United move

06 June at 08:30
Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has worried his club yesterday after comments to Ekipa led many to believe that the keeper is considering a switch to Manchester United if his current club does not make enough progress. 

"I signed a new contract, but nothing changes. I will remain at Atletico until their ambitions are no longer the same as mine. Some may think that their ambitions are downward, with great players leaving, but I'm sure the club will do everything to bring quality players. When I renewed, they gave me guarantees on the club's ambitions."

 

